First Alert: Cold start to November

(KFVS) - November is starting off cold, but a gradual warming trend is on the way.

Wake up temperatures are very cold again in the 20s.

Expect sunny skies this afternoon with a light breeze.

Afternoon highs look to be a bit warmer in the upper 40s.

Overnight temps will again drop, but lows look to be in the upper 20s.

Windy conditions return Thursday and Friday, but afternoon highs will gradually warm up into the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Even warmer temps are possible by Monday.

We could see highs in the low 70s!

Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday.

Temps will then drop into the 50s.

