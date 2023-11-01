Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Drivers get fireworks show on highway after truck crashes into trailer full of fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu fireworks display. (Source: Ryan Kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A collision on a Canadian highway outside of Vancouver resulted in an hour-long light show Thursday night after the crash caused a cargo of fireworks to ignite.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the crash happened when a semitruck collided with a parked pickup truck that was towing a trailer full of fireworks.

Multiple reports said the crash caused the fireworks to go off which resulted in flashes and explosions above the highway.

A portion of Highway 1 was closed for about an hour until the fireworks eventually stopped.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the hospital with the crash remaining under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
A Stoddard County man is facing charges after someone found his two children wandering in the...
Stoddard County man facing child endangerment charges

Latest News

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
FILE - A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on...
Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries that can move during hard turns and cause a fire
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, right, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in court Thursday, Oct. 19,...
Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing loses defense lawyer ahead of arraignment on murder charge
Worker at a Cape Girardeau, Mo. clinic prepares injections for patients.
First Alert Investigation: Weighing pros and cons of latest dieting craze
School officials say students did a combined total of 1,410 push ups in just 50 minutes.
‘Sweat for a Vet’ push-up challenge raises money for those serving overseas