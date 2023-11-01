Cold evening before a warm up heads our way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, another chilly day across the Heartland will lead to a cold evening tonight. Expect below freezing temperatures rolling into Thursday morning. A gradual warm up will kick in tomorrow afternoon bringing highs back to the mid 50s. As we head into the weekend, temperatures are going to continue to increase seeing highs near 60 on Saturday and then upper 60s on Sunday. You’ll want to keep those jackets handy for the evenings though, it will be still chilly once that sun goes down. Looking ahead to next week, tracking temperatures in the 70s on Monday! The Heartland is expected to stay dry until Monday as our next front moves through rolling into Tuesday.

