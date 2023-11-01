Cold continues, warm up on the way

Heartland Votes
By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning, Heartland, its shaping up to be another cold morning across the region this morning, so make sure you grab your coats before heading out the door. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 20s again. The good news, the sun will be out this afternoon and we will see temperatures get up into the upper 40s. The winds will also not be as strong today as they were on Halloween. Tomorrow morning, we will see the cold mornings return, but in the upper 20s. Windy conditions return on Thursday and Friday, but highs will start slowly creeping up into the 50s before the weekend, but Saturday and Sunday will see upper 60s.

As we look into next week, Monday will be warmer, with temperatures currently looking like the lower 70s. We are also keeping an eye on showers late Monday and into Tuesday. After this rain, temperatures will once again drop to the 50s.

