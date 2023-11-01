Cape Girardeau Veterans Home hosts trick or treat event for community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The spirit of Halloween was felt at the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home today, and it put a smile on many veterans’ faces.

Local veterans, staff and volunteers celebrated the spooky season with a trick or treat community event for families and kids.

The veterans home opened their doors on Halloween night, and veterans like Robert Pennebaker and Richard Tipton got to pass out candy and interact with trick or treaters, just like they would at home.

“The kids are all smiling, laughing--having a good time,” Tipton said.

“This is unbelievable, I enjoy it,” Pennebaker said. “I keep candy in my room to give to the nurses.”

Mindi Pruitt, an administrator with the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home, says it’s been a few years since having this event due to COVID-19 and they’re happy to be back serving the community again.

“It’s just wonderful! Pre COVID, we had over 600 kids come through and I think we’re on record to do that again,” Pruitt said. “So it’s just wonderful to be able to be back to normal and to do those things.”

Pruitt says seeing the smiles on the veterans’ faces tonight is something you can’t replace.

“They love seeing these kids, love having all these children and families,” Pruitt said. “We have some of our staff here, we have just community members here and the joy on these veterans’ faces is what it’s all about.”

