Cape Girardeau man accused of stealing car

Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:56 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man is accused of stealing a car after failing to return it to the person he borrowed it from.

27-year-old Jacob Cripps is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to online court documents, Cripps borrowed the car from the victim in the early morning hours of October 25.

More than six hours later, the victim messaged Cripps asking him to bring it back.

According to a probable cause statement, Cripps and the victim messaged back and forth for 12 hours, with Cripps giving multiple excuses about why he could not return the car.

Police say a license plate recognition system got a hit on the vehicle heading east into Illinois.

The vehicle was also entered as stolen into the Missouri database.

Cripps was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Monday, Oct. 30.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond and has a court appearance scheduled for later this week.

