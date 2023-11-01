Heartland Votes
Bullet flies through downtown St. Louis hotel room window, wakes guests up
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A bullet pierced a window at a downtown St. Louis hotel Monday night.

Debbie Andert and her husband, Bart, were sleeping in their room at the Pear Tree Inn on Market Street when they heard a loud noise around 3 a.m.

A bullet shot through the window and landed on the wall. Police were contacted by hotel staff and recovered ballistic evidence from the hotel room.

Debbie and Bart were staying at the hotel after watching the CITY SC soccer game across the street. Debbie said the incident won’t keep her from going downtown or to CITY PARK for events.

