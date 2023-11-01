Budweiser Clydesdales to appear in Very Merry Marion Holiday Parade

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance in the Very Merry Marion Holiday Parade in Illinois.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Very Merry Marion Holiday Parade. On Sunday, November 26, the “Gentle Giants” will participate in the parade which begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Clydesdales’ appearance in Marion is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches.

The Budweiser Clydesdales can be seen at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Mo. They can also be seen at Warm Springs Ranch near Boonville, Mo.

