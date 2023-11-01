Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Budweiser Clydesdales to appear in Very Merry Marion Holiday Parade

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Very...
The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Very Merry Marion Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 26(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance in the Very Merry Marion Holiday Parade in Illinois.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Very Merry Marion Holiday Parade. On Sunday, November 26, the “Gentle Giants” will participate in the parade which begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Clydesdales’ appearance in Marion is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches.

The Budweiser Clydesdales can be seen at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Mo. They can also be seen at Warm Springs Ranch near Boonville, Mo.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
A Stoddard County man is facing charges after someone found his two children wandering in the...
Stoddard County man facing child endangerment charges

Latest News

Worker at a Cape Girardeau, Mo. clinic prepares injections for patients.
First Alert Investigation: Weighing pros and cons of latest dieting craze
School officials say students did a combined total of 1,410 push ups in just 50 minutes.
‘Sweat for a Vet’ push-up challenge raises money for those serving overseas
More than two years after a Heartland native and first responder was killed in the line of...
Williamson County highway to honor fallen first responder
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to...
GOP candidate for Missouri governor implies he’d ‘have to quit’ if voters pass abortion rights
Guiling says stress comes in many forms, two of which are internal stress, which we put on...
SEMO mental health professional offers ways to cope with stress