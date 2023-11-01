Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Autism center in Cape Girardeau working to create a more inclusive experience for all trick-or-treaters

Halloween and accessibility
By Madison Steward
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While Halloween brings an evening of spooky fun, it can be overwhelming for those with autism or sensory disorders.

“Some things that might come up might be some sensory issues or maybe some overstimulation,” said Tailor Institute Director Angela Graviett.

The Tailor Institute is an autism center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Graviett has some tips to make your home more accessible for all trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

“You may be open to starting your trick-or-treating earlier, because parents of children with disabilities may start earlier to avoid the crowds and overstimulation,” Graviett said. “You also might want to keep your decorations free of overstimulating lights--strobe lights, loud noises. Try to avoid streamers that they have to walk through or under.”

Graviett says it is important to remember that communication can look different from person to person.

“Some children with autism or other developmental disabilities that are non-verbal, so they are not going to be able to say ‘trick or treat’ or ‘thank you’.”

Lindsey Pippens is the founder of Morning Star in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

“A core value of ours is we just want to meet you where you are, and I would say that’s the biggest thing for families to do,” Pippens said.

Morning Star works with all ages of people on the autism spectrum.

“You might see some older kids and just because they are older doesn’t mean that they don’t enjoy Halloween as much,” Pippens said. “Give them grace, they are just trying to be out there trick-or-treating, doing their best.”

Pippens says that understanding is key.

“It’s important for our community to be unique and for it to be different and for everyone to be accepted.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Powell, 18 of Golconda, and Chanton Lee, 19 of Elizabethtown, were arrested in connection...
2 arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Shawntario Evans, 19 of Kennett, is accused of pointing a gun at two people and demanding money...
2 attempted armed robberies in Cape Girardeau leads to arrest of Kennett man

Latest News

A Stoddard County man is facing charges after someone found his two children wandering in the...
Stoddard County man facing child endangerment charges
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University are looking to rename Bellevue Street in front...
SEMO looking to rename Bellevue St. in front of Houck Stadium
Police in Benton, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons...
Bathroom damaged at park in Benton, Ky.