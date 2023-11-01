Autism center in Cape Girardeau working to create a more inclusive experience for all trick-or-treaters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While Halloween brings an evening of spooky fun, it can be overwhelming for those with autism or sensory disorders.

“Some things that might come up might be some sensory issues or maybe some overstimulation,” said Tailor Institute Director Angela Graviett.

The Tailor Institute is an autism center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Graviett has some tips to make your home more accessible for all trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

“You may be open to starting your trick-or-treating earlier, because parents of children with disabilities may start earlier to avoid the crowds and overstimulation,” Graviett said. “You also might want to keep your decorations free of overstimulating lights--strobe lights, loud noises. Try to avoid streamers that they have to walk through or under.”

Graviett says it is important to remember that communication can look different from person to person.

“Some children with autism or other developmental disabilities that are non-verbal, so they are not going to be able to say ‘trick or treat’ or ‘thank you’.”

Lindsey Pippens is the founder of Morning Star in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

“A core value of ours is we just want to meet you where you are, and I would say that’s the biggest thing for families to do,” Pippens said.

Morning Star works with all ages of people on the autism spectrum.

“You might see some older kids and just because they are older doesn’t mean that they don’t enjoy Halloween as much,” Pippens said. “Give them grace, they are just trying to be out there trick-or-treating, doing their best.”

Pippens says that understanding is key.

“It’s important for our community to be unique and for it to be different and for everyone to be accepted.”

