Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Ameren Missouri natural gas rates to drop

Natural gas customers with Ameren Missouri will be seeing gas rates change soon.
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Natural gas customers with Ameren Missouri will be seeing gas rates change.

Starting November 1, the rate will drop to $.60 per every 100 cubic feet.

Before this, customers paid $.63.

Around 50 to 55 percent of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of gas from wholesale suppliers.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately135,400 natural gas customers in the following Missouri counties: Audrain, Bollinger, Boone, Butler, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Cooper, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Lincoln, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Saline, Scott, Stoddard and Warren.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
3-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert, Arkansas State Police say
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital in Dyersburg, then to a hospital in Memphis.
1 injured in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying burglary suspect at American Legion
Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying burglary suspect at American Legion
Du Quoin State Fair attendance lower in 2023
Du Quoin State Fair attendance lower in 2023
Ameren Missouri natural gas rates to drop
Ameren Missouri natural gas rates to drop