Ameren Missouri natural gas rates to drop

(KFVS) - Natural gas customers with Ameren Missouri will be seeing gas rates change.

Starting November 1, the rate will drop to $.60 per every 100 cubic feet.

Before this, customers paid $.63.

Around 50 to 55 percent of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of gas from wholesale suppliers.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately135,400 natural gas customers in the following Missouri counties: Audrain, Bollinger, Boone, Butler, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Cooper, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Lincoln, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Saline, Scott, Stoddard and Warren.

