Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina was hit and killed by a car while chasing her dog into the middle of the road Sunday night, authorities said.

Her dog was also killed, according to police.

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.

Police believe Casper and her dog were hit by a vehicle and killed.

This was the 25th traffic-related fatality in the area of 2023 compared to 17 during the same time period in 2022, according to the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Powell, 18 of Golconda, and Chanton Lee, 19 of Elizabethtown, were arrested in connection...
2 arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Shawntario Evans, 19 of Kennett, is accused of pointing a gun at two people and demanding money...
2 attempted armed robberies in Cape Girardeau leads to arrest of Kennett man
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating
Robert D. Paul was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation in Jefferson...
Jefferson County, Ill. man arrested on child pornography charge
Former Richland County corrections officer Mark Cooper faces homicide charges.
GRAPHIC: Trial begins for former Ohio corrections officer facing homicide charges