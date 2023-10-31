Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.

Officers were called to the area around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, October 30 and found a vehicle that appeared to be hit by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said no arrests have been made, but their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.