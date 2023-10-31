Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.(KTTC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.

Officers were called to the area around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, October 30 and found a vehicle that appeared to be hit by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said no arrests have been made, but their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Powell, 18 of Golconda, and Chanton Lee, 19 of Elizabethtown, were arrested in connection...
2 arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Shawntario Evans, 19 of Kennett, is accused of pointing a gun at two people and demanding money...
2 attempted armed robberies in Cape Girardeau leads to arrest of Kennett man
Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
Man using FaceTime killed in motorcycle crash, police say

Latest News

Police in Benton, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons...
Bathroom damaged at park in Benton, Ky.
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Burning cotton bales keeps highway closed a second day
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland