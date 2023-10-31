Heartland Votes
Traffic Alert: Roadway blocked after RV crash near Gage Road, Ashley Drive in McCracken County

By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving an RV in the area of Gage Road and Ashley Drive in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says the RV involved in the collision was pulling a 24 foot enclosed trailer. There are no injuries reported.

The road will be shut down until further notice so crews with the sheriff’s office can remove the RV and trailer.

