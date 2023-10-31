Southeast Mo. State University, Mo. Job Center host drive-thru hiring event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University partnered with the Missouri Job Center to host a drive-thru hiring event on Monday.

Residents in the community who pulled into Southeast’s parking lot today received a bag with flyers from more than 50 local employers in the region who are hiring.

Debra Thompson, the EDSI Business Services team lead, says this event makes it easier for everyone involved.

”There’s so many employers that are currently hiring at the moment and Dan Presson and I--and Amy Aldridge from Southeast Missouri State University--we discussed this and with all these employers that are currently hiring, why not give them the opportunity to promote their openings and what a better way to do that than to have an event like this,” Thompson said.

According to Thompson, there is a workforce shortage and not every employer can afford to have a human resources person monitoring a table all day at a hiring event.

She says the team decided to do a drive-thru event and collected flyers from local employers in the southeast region to put in their bags to pass out to the public.

Thompson says it’s convenient for job seekers.

“No contact--they just pull up. They can grab a bag of all the valuable information and find out about the local employers that are hiring.”

Today, volunteers handed out more than 100 bags to residents in the community.

