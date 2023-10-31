Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Sikeston City Council approves use of ShotSpotter program

The City of Sikeston is set to begin using the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.
The City of Sikeston is set to begin using the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Sikeston is set to begin using the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.

Members of the Sikeston City Council approved the using the ShotSpotter in the city during a meeting on Monday, October 30.

The city said a grant will cover the cost of the program for three years, which would normally be $99,000.

Installation, monitoring, data analysis and expert court room testimony in relation to violent gun crime is covered under the grant agreement.

ShotSpotter uses microphones mounted in target areas to detect gunfire. An alert is then sent to an operations center for review and verification. Once the gunshot is verified, an alert is sent to police communications, an officer’s data terminal and a smart phone. The time all this take is reportedly less than one minute.

In a released statement, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen explained ShotSpotter will be able to detect gunfire within an approximate two square mile coverage area.

“It covers basically from about Dudley Park down to Virginia from the high school to the west city limits, roughly,” said DPS Director McMillen. “They tailor it to the residential areas where we see the most shot fired calls.”

McMillen added that according to ShotSpotter roughly 70 percent of shots fired in the U.S. are not called in for various reasons.

A date for when the ShotSpotter system will be up and running has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Powell, 18 of Golconda, and Chanton Lee, 19 of Elizabethtown, were arrested in connection...
2 arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Shawntario Evans, 19 of Kennett, is accused of pointing a gun at two people and demanding money...
2 attempted armed robberies in Cape Girardeau leads to arrest of Kennett man
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Attendance at the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair was lower, but state leaders say the fair is still a...
Organizers call 2023 Du Quoin State Fair a success despite lower attendance
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Burning cotton bales keeps highway closed a second day
Robert D. Paul was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation in Jefferson...
Jefferson County, Ill. man arrested on child pornography charge