Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying burglary suspect at American Legion

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in these photos in connection with a burglary at the Bluford American Legion.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was involved in the burglary of the Bluford American Legion on Tuesday, October 31.

Photos of the suspect were posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, which showed a person with what appears to be a crowbar trying to open an ATM machine.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division or to make an anonymous tip to Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-TIPS (8477).

