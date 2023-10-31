Heartland Votes
SEMO looking to rename Bellevue St. in front of Houck Stadium

Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University are looking to rename Bellevue Street in front...
Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University are looking to rename Bellevue Street in front of Houck Stadium after two former student athletes.(City of Cape Girardeau)
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University are looking to rename Bellevue Street in front of Houck Stadium after two former student athletes.

The name, “Smallwood-Williams Way,” would recognize two former Southeast student athletes who made considerable contributions to the athletic success of the institution and paved the way for countless student athletes that followed them.

According to the university, both Walter Smallwood and Curtis Williams were some of the first African Americans to play football at SEMO, and some of the first African American student athletes to receive an athletics scholarship at SEMO.

Smallwood was a two-time All-MIAA selection in football, and he was the MIAA 60-meter champion in track.

Until recently, Smallwood held multiple football records, such as most rushing touchdowns in a game and rushing touchdowns. He held the record school’s career rushing record until 1994, a record that he held for nearly 30 years.

After graduating SEMO, Smallwood had a long career as an educator. He was inducted into the Southeast Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

Williams was raised in Cape Girardeau and is a Cape Central graduate. He lettered four years in track and three years in basketball at SEMO.

He was the Most Valuable Player in basketball during the 1967 season, and was the MIAA Champion in high jump, triple jump and long jump. He set multiple school and conference records in basketball and track.

After graduating SEMO, Williams had a long career as an educator teaching physical education. He was inducted into the Southeast Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

A special city council meeting to discuss the renaming of the street will take place Thursday, November 2 at 4:30 p.m.

