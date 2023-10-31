Romanian woman accused of giving police a fake driver’s license

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A suspicious person complaint leads to the arrest of a woman in Lyon County on Monday evening, October 30.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the complaint showed that five people, of Romanian decent, were traveling in a large SUV and pressuring customers at Kuttawa businesses to buy fake gold jewelry.

A deputy later found the vehicle in question on U.S. 62 west.

The sheriff’s office said a woman in the vehicle, 39-year-old Elena D. Motoc, was arrested after giving fake driver’s license to law enforcement.

After her arrest, Motoc was searched.

The sheriff’s office said numerous pieces of costume jewelry and hidden cash was found on Motoc.

Motoc was booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center on criminal possession of a forged instrument-2nd degree and theft by deception charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation into Motoc reveled she was on bond for an immigration violation out of Baltimore, Maryland.

The sheriff’s office said they learned Motoc and the other four Romanians in the SUV have been in the U.S. since 2021, but at least four of them entered the country illegally.

