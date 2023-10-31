Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating

Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.(Mayville Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, Wis. (CNN) – Parents in Wisconsin have a frightening story about their child’s candy this Halloween.

The Mayville Police Department is now warning other parents to be careful after they said a nail was found embedded in a child’s Tootsie Roll.

The children of the parents said they saw the 3 to 5 inch-long nail while eating candy on their way home Sunday.

The kids had been trick-or-treating in Mayville, located just north of Milwaukee.

The family said they did not know which house distributed the candy.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Powell, 18 of Golconda, and Chanton Lee, 19 of Elizabethtown, were arrested in connection...
2 arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Shawntario Evans, 19 of Kennett, is accused of pointing a gun at two people and demanding money...
2 attempted armed robberies in Cape Girardeau leads to arrest of Kennett man
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The Supreme Court is tackling...
The Supreme Court wrestles with social media cases that have echoes of Donald Trump
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
Robert D. Paul was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation in Jefferson...
Jefferson County, Ill. man arrested on child pornography charge
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say