Organizers call 2023 Du Quoin State Fair a success despite lower attendance

FREE: New entertainment at Du Quoin State Fair you don’t have pay to enjoy
Attendance at the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair was lower, but state leaders say the fair is still a money maker for southern Illinois.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Attendance at the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair was lower, but state leaders say the fair is still a money maker for southern Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, more than 166,000 people attended the fair this year.

This is down from more than 171,000 in 2022.

Excessive heat warnings during the fair could be to blame on the drop in attendance.

Despite the decline, organizers of the fair officials say tickets from Larry the Cable Guy, FLO Rida and other grandstand events generated more than $417,000.

It’s estimated the fair has an total economic impact of about $6 million every year.

The 2024 Du Quoin State Fair is set to run August 23 through September 2.

