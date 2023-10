CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Heartland Sports results from Monday, October 30.

OVC Volleyball

Little Rock- 0

SEMO- 3

**Redhawks improve to 10-2 in OVC**

H.S. Soccer Class 2 District 1 Quarterfinal

Saxony Lutheran- 2

Perryville- 1

**Crusaders won on Penalty kicks**

Fredericktown-0

Affton-8

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.