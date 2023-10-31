Mo. Chief Justice Mary Russell visits Cape Central High School

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, Missouri Chief Justice Mary Russell was here in Cape Girardeau.

As part of her goal to visit all districts in the state, Russell stopped by Cape Central High School to talk with students and staff.

She emphasized the importance of education and encouraged kids to get into law.

“I love to come talk to students, to inspire them to inspire them about different career options and to challenge them to think about laws and how they are applied and just have a better understanding of the judiciary, it’s such a mysterious branch of the government,” Russell said. “Anything I can do to turn the light bulb on so they have an understanding and see a real person who works this job on a daily basis and that judges are real people too.”

Earlier in the day, Russell also visited the Cape County Courthouse where she met with judges and staff.

