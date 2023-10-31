Jefferson Elementary’s after school program hosts Trunk or Treat event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s spooky season and that means lots of Halloween candy and costumes.

And there was plenty to go around today at Jefferson Elementary School.

Kids who are involved in the after school program “Cub Club” got to fill their bags with sugary treats at this year’s Trunk or Treat event.

Cub Club is an after school program that allows for kids from kindergarten through 4th grade to have a safe, fun and educational experience outside of the classroom in a structured setting with mentors.

Event organizer Matt Rowling says he wanted to create a fun event that will have a positive impact on the kids.

”We’re trying to get the kids in that spirit, get them on a good path--really serve as mentors and leaders for the kiddos so that was the main thing that all of the volunteers were here to do,” Rowling said. “Put a smile on the kids faces, exchange some jokes back and forth and really just get them into the spirit--it ended on a good note for sure for the kiddos that might not be able to go out tomorrow, they at least got something for today.”

Rowling didn’t make this event happen on his own. He had a little help from people in the community.

“So many of our different fraternities and sororities here at Southeast Missouri State University, but also some of our athletic teams, some local businesses--even our police department came,” Rowling said. “We even have our Women’s Tennis Team actually in the gym doing some tennis lessons with the kiddos. So a lot of variety of different things for the kids to really get an impact so that way, they can see a wide variety of things that are offered in the Cape Girardeau community.”

While we were at the event, we caught up with Officer Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

He said they will be patrolling all over Cape tomorrow night.

“We’re going to focus on the neighborhood areas for tomorrow night, just because the kids will be out trick or treating. We want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun evening tomorrow night.”

Ptlm. Newton even had some tips on how to stay safe this Halloween.

“Some tips are to make sure you’re using the sidewalks and crosswalks--definitely you don’t want to be walking in the roadway,” Newton said. “Wear something reflective if you can. Put some reflective tape on your trick or treat bags or your costumes--whatever you can do so that other motorists can see you while you’re out trick or treating. And to the motorists, make sure that you’re not being distracted with cell phones or any type of device that may distract you.”

