Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Jefferson Elementary’s after school program hosts Trunk or Treat event

Jefferson Elementary Trunk of Treat for after school program.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s spooky season and that means lots of Halloween candy and costumes.

And there was plenty to go around today at Jefferson Elementary School.

Kids who are involved in the after school program “Cub Club” got to fill their bags with sugary treats at this year’s Trunk or Treat event.

Cub Club is an after school program that allows for kids from kindergarten through 4th grade to have a safe, fun and educational experience outside of the classroom in a structured setting with mentors.

Event organizer Matt Rowling says he wanted to create a fun event that will have a positive impact on the kids.

”We’re trying to get the kids in that spirit, get them on a good path--really serve as mentors and leaders for the kiddos so that was the main thing that all of the volunteers were here to do,” Rowling said. “Put a smile on the kids faces, exchange some jokes back and forth and really just get them into the spirit--it ended on a good note for sure for the kiddos that might not be able to go out tomorrow, they at least got something for today.”

Rowling didn’t make this event happen on his own. He had a little help from people in the community.

“So many of our different fraternities and sororities here at Southeast Missouri State University, but also some of our athletic teams, some local businesses--even our police department came,” Rowling said. “We even have our Women’s Tennis Team actually in the gym doing some tennis lessons with the kiddos. So a lot of variety of different things for the kids to really get an impact so that way, they can see a wide variety of things that are offered in the Cape Girardeau community.”

While we were at the event, we caught up with Officer Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

He said they will be patrolling all over Cape tomorrow night.

“We’re going to focus on the neighborhood areas for tomorrow night, just because the kids will be out trick or treating. We want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun evening tomorrow night.”

Ptlm. Newton even had some tips on how to stay safe this Halloween.

“Some tips are to make sure you’re using the sidewalks and crosswalks--definitely you don’t want to be walking in the roadway,” Newton said. “Wear something reflective if you can. Put some reflective tape on your trick or treat bags or your costumes--whatever you can do so that other motorists can see you while you’re out trick or treating. And to the motorists, make sure that you’re not being distracted with cell phones or any type of device that may distract you.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.
Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend

Latest News

Crews are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving an RV in the area of Gage...
Traffic Alert: Roadway blocked after RV crash near Gage Road, Ashley Drive in McCracken County
A fishing trap made right here in the Heartland will soon hit a Walmart shelf near you--but the...
Heartland non-profit gets product on Walmart shelves
Governor Mike Parson announced that he has selected the Honorable Ginger Gooch, 47, to be a...
Gov. Parson announces new Missouri Supreme Court Judge
The next step in the legal battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question is taken in...
Appeals court hears arguments in battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question