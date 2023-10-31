Heartland Votes
Jefferson County, Ill. man arrested on child pornography charge

An Ashley, Ill. man was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Ashley, Illinois man was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation that began nearly four months ago.

Robert D. Paul was arrested on Friday, October 27 at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a child pornography charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Paul was at the office to inquire why deputies were at his home earlier in the day.

He being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography initiated their investigation into Paul on July 4.

The investigation led to the search of electronic records and Paul’s home.

Investigators said they collected and seized multiple pieces of evidence, which ere forensically analyzed.

The case was then forwarded to the Jefferson County States Attorney’s Office.

