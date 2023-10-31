Heartland non-profit gets product on Walmart shelves.

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A fishing trap made right here in the Heartland will soon hit a Walmart shelf near you--but the product is helping more than just fishermen.

Big Spring Sheltered Workshop in Van Buren, Missouri makes the Royal Minnow Trap.

Director John Henderson says when they pitched the trap to Walmart, they liked the product, but they like the mission of the non-profit even more.

“Our mission is to provide meaningful and dignified employment to disabled workers and give them job training and skills to move to the competitive workforce,” Henderson said.

He says they employ 24 people with various disabilities.

Those employees make the Royal Minnow Trap, along with different wood products like picnic tables and benches.

“They always make it very interesting and we are just happy to be able to do things to make their life better,” Henderson said.

Debra Crosby is one of the workshop employees. She helps with the packaging for the Royal Minnow Trap.

“I make the little box of them for one or two and put them in there,” Crosby said.

She tells me she can’t wait to see their product when she walks down the fishing aisle at Walmart.

Right now, the workshop sells most of their fishing traps online.

Supervisor Lucy Getts says all the proceeds go back into operating the workshop and continuing to provide employment opportunities to those with disabilities.

“It helps us keep going, to stay open and be able to have this place for the workers to come here and work,” Getts said.

The fishing traps are set to hit Walmart shelves in next summer.

Henderson says he can’t wait for the employees to see their hard work pay off.

“They were super excited and very proud to be able to make a product and be able to see it for sale and know they actually made it here,” Henderson said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.