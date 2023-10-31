Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Heartland non-profit gets product on Walmart shelves

Heartland non-profit gets product on Walmart shelves.
By Madison Steward
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A fishing trap made right here in the Heartland will soon hit a Walmart shelf near you--but the product is helping more than just fishermen.

Big Spring Sheltered Workshop in Van Buren, Missouri makes the Royal Minnow Trap.

Director John Henderson says when they pitched the trap to Walmart, they liked the product, but they like the mission of the non-profit even more.

“Our mission is to provide meaningful and dignified employment to disabled workers and give them job training and skills to move to the competitive workforce,” Henderson said.

He says they employ 24 people with various disabilities.

Those employees make the Royal Minnow Trap, along with different wood products like picnic tables and benches.

“They always make it very interesting and we are just happy to be able to do things to make their life better,” Henderson said.

Debra Crosby is one of the workshop employees. She helps with the packaging for the Royal Minnow Trap.

“I make the little box of them for one or two and put them in there,” Crosby said.

She tells me she can’t wait to see their product when she walks down the fishing aisle at Walmart.

Right now, the workshop sells most of their fishing traps online.

Supervisor Lucy Getts says all the proceeds go back into operating the workshop and continuing to provide employment opportunities to those with disabilities.

“It helps us keep going, to stay open and be able to have this place for the workers to come here and work,” Getts said.

The fishing traps are set to hit Walmart shelves in next summer.

Henderson says he can’t wait for the employees to see their hard work pay off.

“They were super excited and very proud to be able to make a product and be able to see it for sale and know they actually made it here,” Henderson said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.
Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson announced that he has selected the Honorable Ginger Gooch, 47, to be a...
Gov. Parson announces new Missouri Supreme Court Judge
The next step in the legal battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question is taken in...
Appeals court hears arguments in battle of Missouri’s abortion rights ballot question
Families concerned about the future of the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office spoke out...
First Alert Investigation: Families voice concern over future of Cape County Coroner’s Office
Drug use is leading to the deaths of more pregnant and postpartum women in Illinois than ever...
Drug use leading to more deaths of pregnant and postpartum women in Illinois