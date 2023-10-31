Heartland Votes
Halloween temperatures will give you chills

By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) -Good morning, Heartland, today is gonna be another cold one. The freeze warning that started Monday evening is in effect until 9 a.m., with temperatures kicking off in the mid 20s. Make sure to grab a warm coat as you head out the door this morning. We will see more sunshine by the afternoon, with temperatures warming up to the mid to high 40s by the afternoon. However, we have a secondary cold front moving through this afternoon, bringing in some clouds, but also causing the cold conditions to continue into Wednesday.

Tonight is going to be very cold for trick or treaters, with temperatures in the 30s by this evening, so make sure to bundle up. The good news is we will start to see a warm up coming by the end of the work week. We will see a warm up starting by the weekend, with temperatures gradually getting into the 60s. We are also tracking chances for showers, particularly by Monday night.

