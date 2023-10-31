Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for assault suspect

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is wanted out of Graves County, Kentucky for assault and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges.

According to a release from the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Shannon Tarpein of Wingo, Ky. has active warrants in Graves Co. for first-degree assault, second-degree attempted arson, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and violation of conditions of release. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help as they search for Tarpein.

She was involved in an assault on October 26 at her home on KY 339 West.

Tarpein is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She weighs around 160 pounds, with a height of 5 feet 4 inches.

She is originally from Missouri.

Anyone with information on Tarpein’s location is asked to contact the Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.

