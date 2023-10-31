First Alert: Cold, breezy Halloween; freeze warning tonight

(KFVS) - Halloween temperatures will give you the chills!

It’s a very cold and frosty start to the day.

Wake up temps are in the mid 20s and the freeze warning continues through 9 a.m.

This afternoon we will see more sunshine, but a secondary cold front will move through the Heartland bringing in some clouds.

The front will also cause cold conditions to continue into Wednesday.

Afternoon highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s with winds out of the northwest.

Trick-or-treaters will want to bundle up this evening.

Temps will start to fall through the late afternoon with cold breezes dropping wind chills into the 20s.

Freeze warnings will again go into effect at 9 p.m. through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Cold conditions stick around through Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s, but it won’t be as breezy.

A warming trend begins on Thursday through the start of next week.

Afternoon highs will gradually get into the 60s over the weekend.

The next chance for rain looks to arrive Monday night.

