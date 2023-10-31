Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Bone-chilling evening

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 10/31
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Halloween! It is going to be a clear but cold evening across the Heartland. Temperatures around trick-or-treating time will be around the mid 30s but add in the wind chill and it will feel more like the 20s. Bundle up if you plan to be outside! Another cold start on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 20s headed out the door. The afternoon is looking slightly warming with temperatures in the upper 40s. The cold won’t last all week, we are seeing temperatures return back to average in the 60s by Friday. The weekend will be mild and breezy with winds out of the southwest. As of right now, our next chance for rain is looking like Sunday evening.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Powell, 18 of Golconda, and Chanton Lee, 19 of Elizabethtown, were arrested in connection...
2 arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Shawntario Evans, 19 of Kennett, is accused of pointing a gun at two people and demanding money...
2 attempted armed robberies in Cape Girardeau leads to arrest of Kennett man
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 10/31
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 10/31
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 10/31
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 10/31
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Halloween temperatures will give you chills
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 10/31
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 10/31