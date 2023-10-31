Bone-chilling evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Halloween! It is going to be a clear but cold evening across the Heartland. Temperatures around trick-or-treating time will be around the mid 30s but add in the wind chill and it will feel more like the 20s. Bundle up if you plan to be outside! Another cold start on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 20s headed out the door. The afternoon is looking slightly warming with temperatures in the upper 40s. The cold won’t last all week, we are seeing temperatures return back to average in the 60s by Friday. The weekend will be mild and breezy with winds out of the southwest. As of right now, our next chance for rain is looking like Sunday evening.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.