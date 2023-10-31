Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Bathroom damaged at park in Benton, Ky.

Police in Benton, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons...
Police in Benton, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for damage to the bathroom at the city park.(Source: Benton, Ky. Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Benton, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for damage to the bathroom at the city park.

A photo posted on the Benton Police Department’s Facebook page shows a shattered sink on a concrete floor.

Police said the damage happened over the weekend.

Anyone with information that would lead to an arrest is asked to contact Benton Police or Crime Stoppers at 270-527-2677.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Powell, 18 of Golconda, and Chanton Lee, 19 of Elizabethtown, were arrested in connection...
2 arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Shawntario Evans, 19 of Kennett, is accused of pointing a gun at two people and demanding money...
2 attempted armed robberies in Cape Girardeau leads to arrest of Kennett man
Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
Man using FaceTime killed in motorcycle crash, police say

Latest News

Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Burning cotton bales keeps highway closed a second day
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 800 block of South...
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
Damaris Neal is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder in connection with a shooting in...
Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland