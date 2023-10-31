Bathroom damaged at park in Benton, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Benton, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for damage to the bathroom at the city park.

A photo posted on the Benton Police Department’s Facebook page shows a shattered sink on a concrete floor.

Police said the damage happened over the weekend.

Anyone with information that would lead to an arrest is asked to contact Benton Police or Crime Stoppers at 270-527-2677.

