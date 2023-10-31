1 injured in drive-by shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A drive-by shooting is under investigation in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Officers were called at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29 to a report of a shooting victim on Keats Street.

When they arrived, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital in Dyersburg, then to a hospital in Memphis.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

During their investigation, police said they learned the victim was outside when he was hit by gunfire.

The victim told police he could see a black SUV leave the area after he was shot.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS, 311 or Criminal Investigations at 731-288-7679.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.