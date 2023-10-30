Crews work to containe wildfire in Harriman amid severe drought

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire was reported on Edwards Road between Sugar Grove and Mays Valley in Harriman, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry Wildfire Tracker.

The fire was reported to Roane County 911 Center behind the Pine Ridge Baptist Church Sunday evening.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were on the scene and Tennessee Division of Forestry was called in.

Forestry officials confirmed they were putting lines around the fire Sunday night.

“The State Forestry Division has taken control of the scene,” Roane County Emergency Services Director Tim Suter said. “There are homes in the area but Forestry is confident no structures are in danger.”

Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said early Monday morning that crews have been out all night and the fire is currently 50% contained. There are some homes in the area but officials say that none are in danger at this time.

Currently the area of the fire is under a severe drought. Rain chances are returning to the forecast for Monday with scattered showers.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.