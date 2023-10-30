Warming center to open in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army of Paducah is temporarily opening a warming center at their Trimble Street facility.

The organization will be opening their doors on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The center will offer shelter, warmth and a hot meal to those who need it.

The Salvation Army said they decided to open their location because temperatures will be dropping into the mid 20s these two nights and because Washington Street Baptist Church’s facility, used as a warming center, is under going renovations. According to the Salvation Army, the church’s facility is expected to open Wednesday.

Anyone with questions or who needs more information can contact the Salvation Army of Paducah at 270-443-7575. To find out more about volunteering or donating to The Salvation Army, click here.

