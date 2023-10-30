Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69

MARSHALL CO., Ky. (KFVS) - A woman from Tennessee was injured in a rollover crash on I-69 in Kentucky.

On October 28, around 9:55 p.m., the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash to investigate the collision. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Austin Cox of Mayfield was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor southbound near the 19-mile marker on the Purchase Parkway.

Cox said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off of the west side of the roadway and into a drainage dich. The vehicle then over turned on to its roof and came to a rest.

Cox and a passenger in his vehicle, 23-year-old Megan Simpson of South Fulton, Tenn., were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Cox was not injured, but Simpson was transported by EMS to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center for a possible leg injury.

