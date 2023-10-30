Student accused of bringing weapon to Union City Middle School

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Union City Middle School student was taken into police custody just before classes were dismissed on Monday, October 30.

According to Union City School leaders, an 8th grade student was arrested by Student Resource Officer personnel after the school received a tip form a neighboring law enforcement agency.

The student was taken to the Union City Police Department.

School leaders said the student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and stressed there was no active threat.

It is not clear what kind of weapon the student is accused of having on campus.

School leaders said no other details will be released from them since the incident involves a juvenile.

