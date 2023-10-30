Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Student accused of bringing weapon to Union City Middle School

A Union City Middle School student is accused of having a weapon on school property.
A Union City Middle School student is accused of having a weapon on school property.(KTTC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Union City Middle School student was taken into police custody just before classes were dismissed on Monday, October 30.

According to Union City School leaders, an 8th grade student was arrested by Student Resource Officer personnel after the school received a tip form a neighboring law enforcement agency.

The student was taken to the Union City Police Department.

School leaders said the student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and stressed there was no active threat.

It is not clear what kind of weapon the student is accused of having on campus.

School leaders said no other details will be released from them since the incident involves a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.
Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Paducah is temporarily opening a warming center at their Trimble Street...
Warming center to open in Paducah
Governor Mike Parson announced that he has selected the Honorable Ginger Gooch, 47, to be a...
Gov. Parson announces new Missouri Supreme Court Judge
Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.
Burning cotton bales shut down highway
A look at the construction site at of the new Chester bridge on Wednesday, August 23.
MoDOT, IDOT hosting groundbreaking ceremony for Don Welge Memorial Bridge, formally Chester Bridge
South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo.
Prison officials say two inmates at a state prison in Licking, Mo. have died