Southeast Missouri women’s soccer advances to OVC semifinals

The Redhawks defeated SIUE in the Quarterfinals of the OVC tournament on Sunday, October 29 in...
The Redhawks defeated SIUE in the Quarterfinals of the OVC tournament on Sunday, October 29 in a match that needed a penalty shootout to determine the winner
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University women’s soccer team will advance to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals after a shootout victory over SIUE.

The Redhawks defeated SIUE in the Quarterfinals of the OVC tournament on Sunday, October 29 in a match that needed a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

SEMO won 5-4 in penalty kicks, capped off by a winning penalty shot by defender Emma Tucker to put the Redhawks in the semifinals.

SEMO will played in the OVC Semifinal round on November 3. They will take on Morehead State in Cookeville, Tennessee.

