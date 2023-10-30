Heartland Votes
Prison officials say two inmates at a state prison in Licking, Mo. have died

South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo.
South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking say that two inmates died last week.

According to a news release, the first was on October 26. Inmate 33-year-old Benjamin Powell was pronounced dead Thursday evening. Powell was serving an 18 year sentence for two counts of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injury and death in Lawrence County.

He was sent to the Missouri Department of Corrections in 2020.

The second inmate, 43-year-old Chris Guest died on October 28. Guest was serving a 30 year sentence for three counts of first-degree statutory rape from Cole County.

He had been in the Missouri Department of Corrections since 2004.

Autopsies have been scheduled for both men.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

