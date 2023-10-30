Heartland Votes
New Kids on the Block announce summer tour with Kansas City stop

New Kids on the Block planned an Aug. 2, 2024 show at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Live...
New Kids on the Block planned an Aug. 2, 2024 show at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Live Nation announced.(Live Nation)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A blast from the past will bring “The Magic Summer” to Kansas City in 2024.

New Kids on the Block will reunite for a summer tour that will visit nearly four dozen locations. The group says fans can expect to hear their favorites as well as lesser known hits for diehard fans.

If the tour sounds familiar, it’s the same name as the band’s 1990 tour. Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny say they will recreate the magic of that tour for both old and new fans.

Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will open for the the former boy band.

The tour begins June 14 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, with a stop at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City on June 25. New Kids on the Block will also play in the St. Louis area on June 22.

Tickets will be available for Fanclub and CITI Card members beginning on Wednesday, November 1. For complete presale details citientertainment.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Full tour dates and details are as follows:

Date                City                                         Venue

June 14           Cuyahoga Falls, OH             Blossom Music Center

June 15           Tinley Park, IL                      Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 18           Clarkston, MI                       Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 19           Burgettstown, PA                 The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 21           Cincinnati, OH                     Riverbend Music Center

June 22           Maryland Heights, MO         Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 23           Prior Lake, MN                     Mystic Amphitheater

June 25           Kansas City, MO                   Starlight Theatre

June 26           Rogers, AR                            Walmart AMP

June 28           Denver, CO                            Ball Arena

June 29           Salt Lake City, UT                USANA Amphitheatre

July 1             Highland, CA                        Yaamava’ Theater **

July 2             Wheatland, CA                      Toyota Amphitheatre

July 3             Mountain View, CA              Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 5             Inglewood, CA                      Kia Forum

July 6             Palm Desert, CA                    Acrisure Arena

July 7             Chula Vista, CA                   North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9             Phoenix, AZ                           Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 10           Albuquerque, NM                 Isleta Amphitheater

July 12           Austin, TX                             Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 13           The Woodlands, TX              Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

July 14           Dallas, TX                             Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16           Franklin, TN                          FirstBank Amphitheater

July 17           Franklin, TN                          FirstBank Amphitheater

July 19           Tampa, FL                             MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20           West Palm Beach, FL            iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21           Jacksonville, FL                     Daily’s Place

July 25           Charleston, SC                       Credit One Stadium

July 26           Alpharetta, GA                      Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27           Charlotte, NC                        PNC Music Pavilion

July 28           Raleigh, NC                           Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 1        Virginia Beach, VA               Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 2        Hartford, CT                          XFINITY Theatre

August 3        Hershey, PA                          Hersheypark Stadium

August 4        Wantagh, NY                         Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 8        Holmdel, NJ                          PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9        Gilford, NH                           BankNH Pavilion

August 10      Mansfield, MA                      Xfinity Center

August 11      Saratoga Springs,                   NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 15      Philadelphia, PA                    TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 16      Columbia, MD                       Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17      Toronto, ON                          Budweiser Stage

August 22      Darien Center, NY                Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 23      Columbus, OH                       Nationwide Arena

August 24      Milwaukee, WI                     American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 25      Noblesville, IN                      Ruoff Music Center

