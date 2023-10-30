Heartland Votes
Motorcyclist killed in Carterville crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Carterville on Friday afternoon.
A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Carterville on Friday afternoon.(ARC Images)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Carterville on Friday afternoon, October 27.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Route 13 and Division Street.

According to Carterville Police, 27-year old Damian O’Neal, of Murphysboro, was driving motorcycle at an unsafe speed on a wet roadway which caused him to lose control of the bike.

The motorcycle flipped and O’Neal was thrown 150 yards from where the bike landed.

Carterville Police said crews on the scene began life saving measures, but O’Neal passed away once EMS crews arrived.

Eastbound Rte. 13 from Division St. to Wolf Creek Road was shut down for approximately 3 hours while officers investigated the crash.

Members of Carterville EMS, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Crainville Police Department assisted Carterville crews.

