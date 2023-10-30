MoDOT, IDOT hosting groundbreaking ceremony for Don Welge Memorial Bridge, formally Chester Bridge

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri and Illinois Departments of Transportation are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the construction of the Don Welge Memorial Bridge, formally called the Chester Bridge.

The ceremony is set to take place on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River at the new bridge construction site at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31.

Leaders from both MoDOT and IDOT and the CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee are scheduled to speak at the event.

The Don Welge Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River runs along Illinois Route 150 and Missouri Route 51, and is located between Chester, Ill. and Perryville, Mo.

The new bridge will be wider and taller, allowing for more vehicles and helping to prevent floods.

It will cost approximately $284 million to complete and completion is anticipated by the end of 2026.

Construction is funded by both Illinois and Missouri.

The new bridge was named in honor of Don Welge, a former Chester community resident and longtime bridge advocate, after Illinois lawmakers formally passed a resolution on Friday, Oct. 27.

Construction on the new bridge began in August.

