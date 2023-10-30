Heartland Votes
Man accused of trying to take Cape Girardeau Police officer’s stun gun during arrest

Deandre Betts, 33, is accused to trying to disarm a Cape Girardeau Police officer who was...
Deandre Betts, 33, is accused to trying to disarm a Cape Girardeau Police officer who was trying to take him into custody.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man is accused of trying to disarm a police officer during his arrest.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were called to the 500 block of South Sprigg around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 29 to investigate a trespassing report.

When they arrived, officers said they found 33-year-old Deandre Betts and attempted to take him into custody.

Police said Betts resisted arrest and attempted to take a stun gun from one of the officers.

Betts was eventually arrested and booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Police said Betts was charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, resisting a lawful detention and trespass in the first degree.

He is being held on $10,000 cash only bond.

