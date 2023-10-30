Kentucky woman wins $75k on first ever scratch-off purchase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman won $75,000 on her first-ever scratch-off ticket earlier this month.

Kentucky Lottery officials say Rebecca Napier was getting a package ready to send to her daughter when she decided to stop for a soft drink at Marathon Food Mart on East Main Street in Frankfort.

“I never even drink Coke! But I was just craving it. That’s when I saw the ticket, and it just stood out,” Napier said.

She decided that the ticket would be a nice gift to add to the package.

Napier says she was on the phone with her daughter and decided to scratch it then.

“I told her we could split the winnings,” she said.

While she thought that was a joke, as she scratched, she revealed cash prizes under each spot, revealing the game’s $75,000 top prize.

In disbelief, Napier went back into the Marathon Food Mart on East Main Street in Frankfort and had the owner scan the ticket to confirm her win.

“I’ve never played, but something about that ticket just stood out,” Napier told lottery officials.

Marathon Food Mart will receive a $750 check for selling the winning ticket.

