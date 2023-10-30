IDOT announces I-57 lane closures in Williamson Co. due to bridge demolition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures on Interstate 57 due to bridge demolition operations.

According to a release from IDOT, the closures will take place starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 5 through 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between Exit 45 and Exit 54.

The closures are due to demolition operations on the bridge carrying Grassy Road over I-57, just south of Marion in Williamson County.

IDOT says the northbound on-ramps at Old Illinois 13 and Illinois 13 will remain open. A marked detour will be in place to direct northbound and southbound traffic around the work zone between Exit 45 and Exit 54.

The detour will utilize Illinois 13 and Illinois 148 in both directions.

