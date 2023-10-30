Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson to announce new Missouri Supreme Court Judge

Governor Mike Parson is set to announce his choice to fill an open seat on the Missouri Supreme Court.
Governor Mike Parson is set to announce his choice to fill an open seat on the Missouri Supreme Court.(Joe McLean)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is set to announce his choice to fill an open seat on the Missouri Supreme Court.

The announcement will take place at the governor’s office in the State Capitol at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 30.

Gov. Parson’s Supreme Court pick will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge.

