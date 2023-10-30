Gov. Parson to announce new Missouri Supreme Court Judge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is set to announce his choice to fill an open seat on the Missouri Supreme Court.

The announcement will take place at the governor’s office in the State Capitol at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 30.

Gov. Parson’s Supreme Court pick will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.