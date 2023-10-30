Freezing conditions move into the Heartland

(KFVS) - Good morning, Heartland, we saw showers overnight but much drier conditions will be moving in for the rest of the work week. By the afternoon, we will see partly cloudy skies, but below average temperatures by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s this afternoon. However by tonight, we will see the first freeze of the year. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid 20s heading into Tuesday morning, so a freeze warning has been issued from Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will kill plants and cause freezing to outdoor plumbing, so take proper precautions. The below freezing temperatures at night will continue through Friday.

Tomorrow is Halloween, but as mentioned, it will be very cold once the sun goes down so it is important for trick or treaters to stay bundled up if they are going to be outside. The week will be colder than normal for the rest of the week as well, and we will see 60 degree temperatures return by the weekend.

