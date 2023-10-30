Freeze warning tonight into tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday, we are off to a chilly start and its going to stay this way for a few more days. The Heartland is under a freeze warning starting tonight at 9pm and goes until 9am Tuesday. It is going to be a very cold and breezy Halloween with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid 40s but dropping to the lower to mid 20s overnight. Don’t forget those coats, hats, and gloves if you plan to be outside Tuesday evening. A hard freeze is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Good news, tracking plenty of sunshine for the entire week. The below average temperatures will not last the entire week, we will slowly see those 60s returns by Friday. Setting up for a nicer weekend ahead!

