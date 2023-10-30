Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Freeze warning tonight into tomorrow

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday, we are off to a chilly start and its going to stay this way for a few more days. The Heartland is under a freeze warning starting tonight at 9pm and goes until 9am Tuesday. It is going to be a very cold and breezy Halloween with afternoon temperatures staying in the mid 40s but dropping to the lower to mid 20s overnight. Don’t forget those coats, hats, and gloves if you plan to be outside Tuesday evening. A hard freeze is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Good news, tracking plenty of sunshine for the entire week. The below average temperatures will not last the entire week, we will slowly see those 60s returns by Friday. Setting up for a nicer weekend ahead!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
The driver said his vehicle hydroplaned due to the wet roadways and he lost control of the...
Tennessee woman injured in rollover crash on I-69
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.
Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Freezing conditions move into the Heartland
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 10/30
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 10/30
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 10/30
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 10/30
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/30
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/30