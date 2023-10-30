First Alert: Sweater weather is here; freeze warning tonight

(KFVS) - A much colder pattern has arrived.

This morning some locations will see lingering showers to light rain ahead of drier conditions this afternoon.

Skies will start off partly cloudy this afternoon and gradually clear later in the day.

Expect this afternoon to be much cooler with below average temperatures in the mid 40s!

It will also be breezy with winds out of the north. Wind gusts up to 20 mph is possible.

Tonight we will see the first freeze of the season.

Temps will be dropping into the mid 20s heading into Tuesday morning.

Freeze warnings have been issued starting at 9 p.m. tonight into 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The freeze will likely kill any tender plants.

Halloween is looking sunny and very chilly.

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

By evening it will be even colder.

Trick-or-treaters will want to be bundled up if they plan to be outside. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

Below freezing temps at night will continue through Friday.

The rest of the week will also continue to be colder than normal, but we will see 60 degree temps return by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.