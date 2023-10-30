Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Sweater weather is here; freeze warning tonight

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/30
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A much colder pattern has arrived.

This morning some locations will see lingering showers to light rain ahead of drier conditions this afternoon.

Skies will start off partly cloudy this afternoon and gradually clear later in the day.

Expect this afternoon to be much cooler with below average temperatures in the mid 40s!

It will also be breezy with winds out of the north. Wind gusts up to 20 mph is possible.

Tonight we will see the first freeze of the season.

Temps will be dropping into the mid 20s heading into Tuesday morning.

Freeze warnings have been issued starting at 9 p.m. tonight into 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The freeze will likely kill any tender plants.

Halloween is looking sunny and very chilly.

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

By evening it will be even colder.

Trick-or-treaters will want to be bundled up if they plan to be outside. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

Below freezing temps at night will continue through Friday.

The rest of the week will also continue to be colder than normal, but we will see 60 degree temps return by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.
Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend
The crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a...
13-year-old injured in Cape Girardeau County crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Freezing conditions move into the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Coldest air of the season so far
It’s another day of showers and storms in the Heartland. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
First Alert: Tracking more active weather for Sunday; freeze watch tonight
Another cool and rainy day
Another day of rain showers and storms, along with cool temperatures