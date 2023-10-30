Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again

Trevor Bloodworth
Trevor Bloodworth(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say several drivers worked together Sunday to stop a drunk driver.

Authorities were called around 4:20 p.m. to Highway 41 and E. Baseline Road.

They say several calls came in about a drunk driver who hit another car, and several people blocked him to keep him from driving off and possibly getting into another wreck.

Several 911 callers reported the driver was heavily intoxicated.

When deputies arrived, they say that driver, 31-year-old Trevor Bloodworth, was slumped over and passed out.

They say he finally woke up when they shook his shoulders, because yelling at him didn’t work.

Deputies say Bloodworth admitted he had been drinking, which, they say, was pretty obvious by his slurred speech, inability to keep his balance, and the alcohol in the cupholder.

Authorities say Bloodworth failed sobriety test and had a BAC more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

They also say he had a suspended license.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Pamela Hupp, left, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Betsy Faria in 2011.
Prosecutor refiles case accusing Missouri woman accused of killing her friend
The crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a...
13-year-old injured in Cape Girardeau County crash

Latest News

The Redhawks defeated SIUE in the Quarterfinals of the OVC tournament on Sunday, October 29 in...
Southeast Missouri women’s soccer advances to OVC semifinals
A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early...
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.
The crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a...
13-year-old injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
A Ripley County man was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early this morning
Hit and run in Doniphan
A juvenile was injured in a crash this afternoon in Cape Girardeau County
13-year-old injured in Cape Girardeau County crash