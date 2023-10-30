Cape Girardeau County commissioners listen to public input on proposal for medical examiner’s office

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County commissioners met Monday morning, October 30 to discuss the future of the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office.

The regularly scheduled meeting took place in Jackson at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers.

Commissioners listened to public input on whether the coroner’s office should be replaced with a medical examiner’s office.

County coroner is an elected position, which is currently held by Wavis Jordin.

A medical examiner would be a hired position.

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners announced they began to explore the benefits of having a medical examiner in place of a coroner on October 19.

