Cape Girardeau County commissioners listen to public input on proposal for medical examiner’s office
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County commissioners met Monday morning, October 30 to discuss the future of the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office.
The regularly scheduled meeting took place in Jackson at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers.
Commissioners listened to public input on whether the coroner’s office should be replaced with a medical examiner’s office.
County coroner is an elected position, which is currently held by Wavis Jordin.
A medical examiner would be a hired position.
Cape Girardeau County Commissioners announced they began to explore the benefits of having a medical examiner in place of a coroner on October 19.
Watch the meeting below.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.