Cape Girardeau County commissioners listen to public input on proposal for medical examiner’s office

Cape Girardeau County commissioners are meeting Monday morning, October 30 to discuss the future of the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office.((Source: Cape County Commission))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County commissioners met Monday morning, October 30 to discuss the future of the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office.

The regularly scheduled meeting took place in Jackson at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers.

Commissioners listened to public input on whether the coroner’s office should be replaced with a medical examiner’s office.

County coroner is an elected position, which is currently held by Wavis Jordin.

A medical examiner would be a hired position.

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners announced they began to explore the benefits of having a medical examiner in place of a coroner on October 19.

Watch the meeting below.

