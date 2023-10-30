Heartland Votes
Burning cotton bales shut down highway

Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.
Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.

Major Robb Rounsavall with the sheriff’s office said Highway 18 east of Dell was shut down shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

Oh no!!!

Posted by Ryan Vaughan on Monday, October 30, 2023

The closure is due to smoke blowing across the road from cotton bales on fire near Farmer’s First Gin, he said.

Arkansas State Police said approximately 100 bales were on fire and that there was “zero visibility.”

“There’s no estimate on when the highway will be reopened,” ASP said in a 10 a.m. news release. “Traffic is diverted on the west side of the fire at State Highway 18 and State Highway 239. The traffic is diverted on the east side of the fire at State Highway 18 and State Highway 181.”

Motorists should use caution and expect delays in this area.

