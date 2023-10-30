Burning cotton bales shut down highway

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.

Major Robb Rounsavall with the sheriff’s office said Highway 18 east of Dell was shut down shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

The closure is due to smoke blowing across the road from cotton bales on fire near Farmer’s First Gin, he said.

Arkansas State Police said approximately 100 bales were on fire and that there was “zero visibility.”

“There’s no estimate on when the highway will be reopened,” ASP said in a 10 a.m. news release. “Traffic is diverted on the west side of the fire at State Highway 18 and State Highway 239. The traffic is diverted on the east side of the fire at State Highway 18 and State Highway 181.”

Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays in this area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.